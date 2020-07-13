Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Alber announced the introduction of SMOOV one, an innovative and pioneering power-assist solution aiding manual wheelchair users to the US markets.

"We are excited to introduce such an innovative product to the US market. The SMOOV one is extremely beneficial to our customers’ livelihood and we have already seen great success since its launch last year in Europe. This solution has represented yet another technological leap forward for Invacare and is a great addition to our leading portfolio of mobility products,” said Joost Beltman, IVP sales and marketing, North America.