Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) says it is partially closing its Berwind mine complex on the border of Virginia and West Virginia to align production to the weakened metallurgical coal market.

The company says 44 miners will be laid off effective immediately.

Ramaco says it remains committed to the completion of Berwind slope development to full capacity when the market "has more clarity."

The use of coal in the U.S. fell by the most in 65 years in 2019, down more than 13%, with a similar drop forecast this year.