Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announces that it has settled all outstanding patent disputes with Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) related to transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair products.

All pending cases and appeals will be dismissed worldwide. The settlement also includes a provision that the parties not litigate patent disputes with each other in the field of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair and replacement products for the 10-year term of the agreement. Injunctions currently in place against the sale of Edwards' transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair system will be lifted.

Abbott will receive a one-time payment and ongoing payments based on Pascal sales through 2025 in addition to a potential sales milestone payment in 2026.

Specific details remain confidential.