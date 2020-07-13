Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) refinances eight multifamily communities, comprised of 2,127 units, during Q2 and early Q3, generating gross proceeds of $286.0M at a blended interest rate of 2.91%.

The eight separate non-recourse property level loans increased the weighted average term to maturity across the eight assets from 2.1 years to 8.4 years and reduced the weighted average interest rate across the eight assets by over 70 basis points.

The transactions also reduced aggregate debt maturing in the multihousing portfolio by more than 50% between July 13, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2024 from $350M to $165M spread across six assets.

"Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took steps to remove near-term maturity risk and lock up long-term debt at near historic low interest rates," said CFO John Isakson.

To date, the properties have reported average rental collection rates of 99.0% for April, May, and June.

In May, APTS closed a loan investment of up to $10M related to TDK Development's plans to develop a 277-unit mid-rise multifamily community in Raleigh, NC.