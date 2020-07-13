Fisker says it's in talks with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) to use the Germany's EV platform when it starts producing vehicles.

A Volkswagen spokesperson says Audi subsidiary Italdesign has used the MEB platform as the basis for the development of the Fisker Ocean SUV, but notes a "final decision" has not yet been made about a possible cooperation with Fisker to implement a series project.

Fisker isn't selling cars yet, but calls its upcoming Ocean model the world's greenest car.