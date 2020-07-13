INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) soars 86% after hours in reaction to positive interim data from a Phase 1b study evaluating lead drug XPro1595 in Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients. Treatment with the next-generation tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor demonstrating decreased neuroinflammation in AD patients via a decrease in white matter water, a biomarker of brain inflammation measured by MRI scan.

The company compared biomarker data obtained from six patients treated with XPro1595 for 12 weeks to data from 25 AD patients from the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) database.

Whole brain inflammation increased by 5.1% in ADNI patients compared to an increase of 1.7% and a decrease of 2.3% in patients treated weekly with 0.3mg/kg and 1.0mg/kg, respectively, of XPro1595.

A more detailed analysis showed a 40.6% reduction in neuroinflammation in the Arcuate Fasciculus (major white matter anterior/posterior tract important for language and short-term memory). The ADNI cohort had a 4.6% increase in Arcuate Fasciculus neuroinflammation.

INmune will host a key opinion leader event at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow.