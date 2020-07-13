On a preliminary basis, Invacare (NYSE:IVC) expects $196M in Q2 net sales, down ~17% from a year ago due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Non-GAAP EBITDA should be above Q2 2019 driven by higher gross margin and lower SG&A expenses.

Management expects a temporary increase in inventory that should ameliorate through this year and next.

At the start of Q3, quotes for mobility and seating products improved sequentially on a global basis.

Final Q2 results and 2020 guidance will be released on August 6.