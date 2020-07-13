WSJ sources say SoftBank ([[SFTBF[[,OTCPK:SFTBY) is exploring options for Arm Holdings, including a full or partial sale or public offering.

SofBank bought the British chip designer four years ago for $32B.

Goldman Sachs is advising the company on the review, which is still in the early stages.

Last week, Arm announced plans to spin off its two IoT businesses to SoftBank to focus on the core semiconductor business.

