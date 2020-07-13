Digital Realty's (NYSE:DLR) Interxion unit acquires the freehold to land under its Hanauer Landstraße campus in Frankfurt, resulting in Interxion owning the freehold to all 15 data centers on its Frankfurt campus.

The site includes nine Interxion data centers previously subject to leasehold agreements with about nine years of remaining lease term, along with Interxion's German headquarters office as well as several buildings currently leased to other customers.

Separately, Interxion agrees to acquire an expansion parcel, formerly known as the Neckermann property, within about one kilometer of the Hanauer Landstraße campus.

The expansion parcel totals 107,000 square meters (~1.15M square feet) that will support the development of up to 180 megawatts of additional IT capacity and will be fully connected to the existing campus. The Neckermann property acquisition is expected to close in two stages, with final transfer of ownership in early 2021.

Earlier this month, Interxion launched its third data center in Marseilles, France.