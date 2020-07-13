Greenbrier (GBX +1.9% ) skyrockets ~23% in the two trading sessions since reporting much better than expected FQ3 earnings and revenues.

Susquehanna upgrades shares to Neutral from Negative with a $24 price target, up from $13, believing the company is making the right moves to reduce capacity, lower breakeven points and expand liquidity beyond what is needed to ride out a prolonged railcar downturn.

Stephens lifts its stock price target to $25 from $18 while maintaining its Equal Weight rating, seeing Q3 as a great quarter in a tough macro environment but expecting railcar orders will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future with little expectation for the stock to see a sustainable rally in the near term.

KeyBanc maintains its Overweight rating and $30 price target, saying cost-out initiatives and differentiated international strategy should continue to support earnings although Q3 is not likely to be replicated in the next few quarters.