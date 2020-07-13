Led by challenges in the diamond market, Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) +1.2% PM, entered into a waiver agreement for its senior secured revolving credit facility agreement, dated as of December 11, 2017.

Under the waiver, the company is exempted from complying with financial covenants that it would otherwise have had to satisfy as of June 30, 2020. It removes the borrower's covenant to maintain a minimum cash balance.

In exchange, MPVD has agreed to a reduction in the size of the revolving credit facility to $25M from $50M and the imposition of additional covenants.

Also, the credit agreement obligors are required to maintain certain performance metrics with respect to net cash flows and expenditures.

Borrower is required to demonstrate progress by August 31, 2020 to be able to enter into a binding financing commitment by September 30, 2020 for repayment of the revolving credit facility.