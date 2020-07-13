In what sounds like an attempt at a "stick save" after pretty modest panicky action in stocks this afternoon, a senior official administration official says production of a potential coronavirus vaccine is expected to begin before the end of the summer.

The hope is to be able to deliver 300M doses by early 2021, and the process to begin manufacturing is underway even though no one is sure which vaccine will work, if any.

The Nasdaq reversed an early 1.5% advance to close down 2.1% . The S&P 500 also negated a big gain to close down 0.95% .