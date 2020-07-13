Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) says results from surface and underground exploration drilling at its Island Gold mine in Mexico further extend high-grade gold mineralization in all three areas of focus.

Alamos says the new high-grade results show "significant potential for further growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources and upside to a phase 3 expansion of the operation; the company will release details of the phase 3 expansion study later this week.

Island Gold exploration drilling programs were temporarily suspended on March 25 due to COVID-19, but underground diamond drilling restarted in May and surface directional diamond drilling resumed in early June