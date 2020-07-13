In 1Q21 preliminary results, Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) reports operating cash burn rate of $6.7M, up from $5.9M of the prior quarter due to costs incurred on ongoing TYME-88-Panc phase II trial to evaluate SM-88 as a potential treatment for patients with third-line pancreatic cancer.

TYME's preclinical data showed statistically significant tumor reduction in SM-88 treated arms versus controls. The results were demonstrated across multiple tumor types including, pancreatic, colon, breast, and ovarian.

Its cancer metabolism-based pipeline candidate, TYME-18, resulted in 91.6% (11/12) complete resolution of established tumors within two weeks in the preclinical animal treatment studies.

The company affirms its quarterly cash usage guidance to range of $7-$8M per quarter of FY21. Its cash balance was ~$21.3M as at June 30.