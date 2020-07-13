Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 1b/2a trial of avasopasem manganese (GC4419) in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

The trial will evaluate safety, progression-free survival and overall response rate of GC4419 + SBRT, compared with SBRT and placebo, as well as assess safety and tolerability to determine the recommended dose of SBRT when combined with GC4419 or placebo.

The company anticipates to report topline data in 2H of 2020.

Avasopasem manganese, lead product candidate, is a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic designed to rapidly and selectively convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide and oxygen, protecting normal tissue from damage associated with radiation therapy.