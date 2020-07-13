Friends of the Earth and Lumber Riverkeeper are seeking to halt construction of Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) Robeson liquefied natural gas project in North Carolina.

The groups say in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that Duke lacks valid authorization under the Clean Water Act to build the 1B cf peaking and storage facility.

The company says the plant would ensure gas supplies during winter peak periods in growing southeastern North Carolina and purchase natural gas at lower summer rates to store for use during winter.