Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) +3.5% after-hours as it says it is still pursuing liability management transactions, including repurchasing unsecured debt in the open market to manage its debt maturity profile.

As of July 13, Summit says it had repurchased $28M face value of Summit Midstream Holdings and Summit Midstream Finance 5.5% senior unsecured notes due August 2022 at a weighted average 36% discount for $18M in cash.

The partnership also had repurchased $106M face value of Summit Holdings and Summit Finance 5.75% senior unsecured notes due April 2025 at a weighted average 43% discount for $60M in cash.

Summit says it also will seek further cuts in operating costs and capital spending, potential asset divestitures and joint ventures of certain core areas.