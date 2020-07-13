Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is off 7% after hours following its disclosure of receiving subpoenas from a U.S. attorney and the SEC, shortly before a class action complaint alleging securities-law violations was filed.

The company says that on June 29, the amended class action complaint was filed against the company and CEO Jeff Lorberbaum, alleging they fabricated revenues by attempting delivery to customers that were closed and recognizing those as sales; that they overproduced product to boost operating margins, and kept significant unsalable inventory; and that they valued inventory improperly, or improperly delivered inventory knowing it was defective and would be returned.

On June 25, it received the subpoenas on topics similar to those in the complaint.

Mohawk says it's cooperating with authorities and will vigorously defend itself in the lawsuit.

It also says "Mohawk is well positioned with a strong balance sheet and limited debt. We have recently issued over $1B of long term bonds to strengthen our ability to strategically invest and better position Mohawk for the future. Our operations are improving as countries adapt to COVID-19."