Ford (NYSE:F) will unveil the new Bronco tonight, WSJ reports, in the company's latest effort to carve into Jeep's dominant market position in the off-road adventure category.

The Bronco is coming off the sidelines after 24 years even as U.S. vehicle sales are forecast to shrink by ~25% this year largely due to COVID-19 and shows the broader challenges companies face now in rolling out products into a changed market that were under development long before the pandemic.

Reviving the Bronco is a key piece of CEO Jim Hackett's turnaround plan to increase focus on more-profitable pickup trucks and SUVs while purging passenger cars from Ford's U.S. showrooms.

The showing will take place virtually on YouTube and other media, starting at 8 p.m. ET; it's the first-ever, prime-time product reveal across Disney's broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties.