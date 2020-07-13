The Air Force officially places an order for its first batch of F-15EX fighter jets, awarding Boeing (NYSE:BA) a contract that puts a $22.89B ceiling value for the entire program.

The first delivery order, which has a not-to-exceed value of ~$1.19B, covers the first lot of eight F-15EXs, as well as support and one-time upfront engineering costs, the Pentagon announces.

Following the first eight jets, which were approved in the FY 2020 budget, the Air Force has requested 12 F-15EXs in FY 2021 and plans to ask for 64 jets during FY 2022-25, eventually totaling as many as 144 aircraft.