Adjusting estimates for outdoor advertising, J.P. Morgan has reiterated its Overweight rating on Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT).

The firm points to statistical declines in mobility across major American cities in the COVID-19 pandemic in taking a fresh look at quarterly numbers.

In the case of Outfront, it's giving a significant increase to quarterly OIBDA estimates, due to improved control of expenses.

Its price target of $20 implies nearly 49% upside in Outfront shares.

Meanwhile, it's reiterating a Neutral rating on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR). The company's seen improved traffic across all markets, but the firm notes ongoing concerns on its outlook for the customer base.

A price target of $72 on Lamar implies 14% upside.