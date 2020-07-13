The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will appeal a federal judge's decision to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Attorneys for the Corps filed a notice of appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, a week after a lower court said the pipeline needed to be shut and emptied by Aug. 5 because the Corps improperly granted an easement to Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to build and operate beneath Lake Oahe since it failed to produce an adequate environmental impact statement.

But Bakken crude production likely will stay under 1M bbl/day for the rest of 2020, limiting fallout from a potential Dakota Access shutdown, according to analysts at JBC Energy.

A shutdown could delay plans to resume production, JBC says, as operators likely would be more selective on which wells are brought back online until there is more visibility on offtake options and prices.