Asia-Pacific stocks lower over U.S. China tensions, virus

Asian stocks are trading lower as U.S. markets closed in red, amid rollback of some opening measures.

China -1.10% as the U.S. rejected nearly all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea. June trade data (in dollar terms) reports exports of +0.5% vs. consensus of -2.0%, imports of +2.7% vs. consensus of -9.0%.

Japan -0.96% as industrial production contracted 8.9% against the consensus of -8.4%.

Hong Kong -1.63% as cities tighten restrictions as virus cases spiral upward.

Singapore -0.60% as advanced Q2 GDP estimate revealed economy contracted 41.2% Q/Q vs. estimate of 37.4% and 12.6% Y/Y against consensus of 10.5%.

Australia -0.72% .