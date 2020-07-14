California details biggest reopening rollback in the U.S.

California is the latest state to roll back reopening plans as the coronavirus continues to surge in some of the most populous U.S. states.

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a full shutdown of bars, movie theaters, museums and dine-in restaurants, while forcing gyms, barbers and places of worship to close in the state's hardest hit regions.

The closures are similar to the recent, but less extensive, U-turns taken by Arizona and Texas.

In addition to the statewide bans in California, school districts in Los Angeles and San Diego announced they would not reopen their buildings for students in the fall.