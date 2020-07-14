Nearly a decade since plotting its return, Ford (NYSE:F) has unveiled a new retro-looking Bronco reminiscent of the rugged, boxy original from the 1960s.

The new SUV will have two sizes: a smaller Bronco Sport to be released later this year, and two- and four-door versions arriving next spring and priced starting at $29,995, just $205 above a base Wrangler.

It's the latest attempt by the U.S. automaker to carve into a share of Jeep's dominant position in the off-road adventure category, but comes at a time when U.S. vehicle sales are expected to contract around 25% this year - largely due to the coronavirus disruption.

Reviving the Bronco is a key piece of Ford CEO Jim Hackett's turnaround plan, which is sharpening the company’s focus on more-profitable pickup trucks and SUVs (the electric Mustang goes on sale later this year), while purging passenger cars from Ford's U.S. showrooms.

The Bronco would contribute nearly $1B to Ford's North American operations if sales reach 125,000 units, according to Credit Suisse. That's based on profits per vehicle of about $7,500 and would make the Bronco one of Ford's most profitable models.