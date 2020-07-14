China's exports rose 0.5% in dollar terms in June from a year earlier, while imports climbed 2.7%, resulting in a trade surplus of $46.42B for the month (below the $59.3B surplus expected by economists).

The data also showed China's trade surplus with the U.S. widened to $29.41B, compared to $27.89B in May.

Tensions between the countries have worsened this year, with President Trump blaming China for the pandemic, saying last week that he wasn't even thinking about phase two of the trade deal and formally rejecting Beijing's expansive claims in the South China Sea.

Shanghai -0.8% to 3,415.

