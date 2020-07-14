After opening its first Amazon Go stores to the public in 2018, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is doubling down on cashierless technology with innovative smart shopping carts.

The Dash Carts are embedded with cameras, sensors, a weighing component and a smart display that automatically track a shopper's order, and allows for a digital checkout without a human cashier.

The carts, designed for small- to mid-sized grocery trips, will come first to Amazon's grocery store in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is slated to open in 2020.