China is imposing sanctions on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) for its involvement in a $620M deal for the U.S. to provide refurbished Patriot missile parts to Taiwan.

"China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declared, calling on the U.S. to cut its military ties to avoid "further harm to bilateral relations."

It's unclear how much exposure Lockheed has to China sanctions, though the company has a joint venture called Shanghai Sikorsky Aircraft that does business with aviation firms and government-backed enterprises.

Lockheed Martin generated 9.7% of its revenue in the Asia-Pacific region last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.