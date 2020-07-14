Futures rise after volatile session, eyes on bank results

U.S. stock futures moved higher in overnight trade following a stunning reversal on Monday as California rolled back its reopening plans, triggering worries about another coronavirus lockdown.

Contracts tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all up 0.4% as investors get ready for earnings reports from some of the nation's largest banks.

A senior Trump administration official also announced that production of a potential coronavirus vaccine was expected to begin before the end of the summer following news that Pfizer and BioNTech were granted fast track designation by the FDA for two of the companies' four COVID-19 vaccine candidates.