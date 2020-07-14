Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has priced $500M of 1.50% exchangeable senior notes due July 1, 2027.

The initial exchange rate of the notes will be 24.7795 Huazhu (NASDAQ:HTHT) ADSs per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

Interest on notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2021.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is July 20, 2020.

Previously: Trip.com launches $500M exchangeable senior notes (July 13)