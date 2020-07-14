FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has priced public offering of 360K shares of 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock accompanied by five warrants at $25.00, for gross proceeds of ~$9M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 54K shares of 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock and/or 270K warrants.

The closing date is July 16, 2020, and the shares of 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FATBP” and the warrants under the symbol “FATBW”.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

