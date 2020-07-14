Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has priced an upsized offering of $1.5B of senior notes in two tranches, consisting of $650M of 4.375% notes due August 1, 2028 and $850M of 4.625% notes due August 1, 2030.

Closing date is July 27, 2020.

Net proceeds will be used to fund its concurrent cash tender offers for up to $1.5B purchase price of its 3.55% senior notes due 2022, 3.875% senior notes due 2023, 4.55% senior notes due 2024 and any remaining for general corporate purposes.

These transactions will enable the company to extend the maturities of certain of its outstanding indebtedness.

