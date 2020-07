Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) has completed patient enrollment ahead of schedule in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of HST 001, designed to assess the safety, tolerability and indicators of efficacy of HST 001 for the treatment of androgenic alopecia in men.

The trial enrolled 36 subjects with male pattern hair loss using a 2:1 randomization of HST 001 to placebo. Primary endpoints will be assessed at Week 18 and secondary endpoints at both Week 18 and Week 26.

Top line data are anticipated in Q4.