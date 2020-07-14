Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF), in collaboration with Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), has initiated a new global Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) with BAN2401, an anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody.

The study will evaluate the therapeutic effect of BAN2401 on the progression of Alzheimer's disease in individuals in preclinical (asymptomatic) stages of the disease.

The AHEAD 3-45 program consists of two trials, A3 and A45, which aim to evaluate the potential of BAN2401 to reduce accumulation of harmful amyloid beta aggregates in the brain and prevent cognitive decline.

A total of 1400 participants will be enrolled in the study.