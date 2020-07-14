The board of directors of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC) has been authorised to repurchase up to 200K shares, or ~9% of the currently outstanding common shares.

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce this stock repurchase program, which reflects the Board's confidence in our future and our commitment to strategically manage the Company's capital in order to enhance long-term shareholder value."

As of June 30, 2020, the company had total assets of $563.9M, loans of $443.8M and total deposits of $426.7M.