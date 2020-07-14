VolitionRx (NYSEMKT:VNRX) surges 74% premarket on the heels of the results from two proof-of-concept studies using its Nu.Q assays.

Two independent cohorts of COVID-19 positive patients with quantitative nucleosome immunoassays were tested, and it was found that nucleosomes were highly elevated in plasma of severe COVID-19 patients relative to healthy control subjects, and that both histone 3.1 variant and citrullinated nucleosomes increased with disease severity.

Given that results, the company believes that nucleosomes could serve as a guiding biomarker for disease severity in COVID-19 patients.

The company aims to have a CE-marked product available in 2020.