Onyx CenterSource announced a new partnership with WEX (NYSE:WEX) to focus on virtual payments methods for different transaction types across the hospitality industry.

Heather Andrews, WEX vice president, Corporate Payments, said: "WEX is delighted to be partnering with Onyx CenterSource to drive automation in the travel industry by removing friction from B2B payments while allowing for payment flexibility. COVID-19 has accelerated the digitization of payments as companies look for efficiencies to return to growth, and Onyx is leading the charge in the hospitality space. Together, we will look to continue to simplify payments for customers using a secure and proven supplier payments solution."

Press release