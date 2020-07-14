Building on their 2016 partnership aimed at developing up to five kinase inhibitors in cancer, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) ink a new license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize RET inhibitor pralsetinib.

Under the terms of the deal, the parties will co-develop and co-commercialize pralsetinib in the U.S., while Roche will have exclusive commercialization rights ex-U.S. excluding Greater China. In addition, Roche will have the right to opt in on a next-generation RET compound co-developed under the collaboration.

BPMC will receive $775M upfront in the form of $675M in cash and a $100M equity investment ($96.57/share) by Roche, up to $927M in milestones and tiered high-teens to mid-twenties royalties on net sales.

In the U.S., profits and losses will be equally shared.

The companies will co-develop pralsetinib globally, including RET-altered non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), other thyroid cancers and other solid tumors. Costs will be shared according to a pre-specified ratio.

RET fusions play a key role in the progression of ~1-2% of NSCLC cases, ~90% of advanced MTC cases and ~10-20% of papillary thyroid cancer cases.

CStone Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CSPHF) will retain all development and commercialization rights in Greater China per its contract with BPMC.

BPMC will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the deal.