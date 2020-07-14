General Motors (NYSE:GM) plans to stay aggressive in China even as competition increases. The automaker has new model launches, revamped brands and a reshuffled leadership team as it looks to return profitability to pre-pandemic levels in the region.

"We are leveraging our strong business foundation built over the past two decades combined with China’s scale to achieve success for the long haul," says a GM spokesperson.

GM's market share in China has fallen to 15% from 23% in 2012, although it has held on to the position as second in volume. The Cadillac brand has been a bright spot for the automaker in China.