Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) slips in early trading after falling short with Q2 profit.

Revenue was down 91% Y/Y to $1.2B excluding refinery sales, and system capacity was 85% lower during the quarter.

Delta ended the quarter with $15.7B in liquidity. Daily cash burn averaged $43M for the quarter, with an average of $27M for the month of June.

Delta also issued a cautious outlook. "Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy, we continue to believe that it will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery," states CEO Ed Bastian. For Q3, Delta expects to achieve a similar 50% Y/Y cost base reduction in the September quarter despite a sequential increase in capacity, reflecting the increased variability in the cost structure.

Shares of Delta are -0.88% premarket to $26.59.

