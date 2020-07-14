Thinly traded micro cap IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) jumps 166% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that Health Canada has signed off on the design of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of two dose levels (25μg and 50μg) of DPX-COVID-19 in two cohorts (ages 18-55 and 56+) of healthy adult volunteers.

Fully synthetic DPX-COVID-19 contains four complementary peptide antigens selected for their high immunogenicity and ability to bind non-overlapping areas on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The company says the selected targets are outside of the 614 mutation which increases the coronavirus' ability to infect cells.

Phase 1 development will commence this summer, with results expected in the fall. Phase 2 studies will follow in H2.