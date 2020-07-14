The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:DCPH) QINLOCK (ripretinib), a switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.

The QINLOCK was approved under Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence.

GIST is a cancer affecting the digestive tract or nearby structures within the abdomen, most often presenting in the stomach or small intestine.