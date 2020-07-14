With shares up more than 120% from a March low, UBS cuts Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Eric J. Sheridan says Street bulls think podcasting "will materially alter supply costs dynamics with the music industry," but UBS is skeptical "that this will be the case."

The firm does see podcasting as "a positive thematic narrative" for the coming years but the upside is already entirely priced in.

UBS raises SPOT's price target from $189 to $204.