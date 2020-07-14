Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, an infectious viral disease characterized by round painless bumps on the skin.

The CRL cites the need for additional information related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and human factors validation. No additional clinical data are required.

It plans to meet with the FDA review team as soon as possible to address the issues.

On the working capital front, the company believes its current resources should be sufficient to fund operations through 2021.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the matter.