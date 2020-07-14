Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) says it expects to book impairment charges of US$3.92B against the value of its oil and gas assets, joining global energy majors that have cut the value of their assets following the virus-related slump in energy prices.

Woodside says it will take a US$2.76B charge against oil and gas properties from Australia to Senegal, including nearly US$1B related to the Wheatstone LNG project offshore Australia to reflect the company's reduced assumptions for oil prices.

Another US$1.16B impairment charge will be taken against four exploration and evaluation assets, including the Sunrise natural gas project offshore East Timor and the Kitimat LNG project in Canada.

With the Brent crude price down ~35% YTD, oil and gas producers are reviewing assets that are not worth as much as they had thought; last month, BP said it would write down as much as US$17.5B of its assets.