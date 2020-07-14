Travelers (NYSE:TRV) expects Q2 net loss per share of 16 cents and a core loss per share of 20 cents due to a high level of catastrophe losses and losses in the company's non-fixed income investment portfolio.

May not compare with average analyst estimate of $1.32.

Estimates catastrophe losses of $854M pretax, $673M after-tax, net of reinsurance. That's up from pretax catastrophe losses of $333M in Q1.

Expects Q2 net investment income of $268M pretax, $251M after-tax, which includes investment income from the fixed income portfolio of $511M pretax, or $438 million after-tax, and losses in the non-fixed income portfolio of $234M pretax, or $180M after-tax.

Insurance losses directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic of $114M pretax and a $63M pretax reduction in the estimate of ultimate audit premiums receivable were approximately offset by initial estimates of favorable frequency from the shelter-in-place environment, primarily in short-tail lines (net of premium refunds), and other items.

Separately, Travelers estimates its subrogation recoveries related to claims against PG&E and Pacific Gas and Electric resulting from the 2017 and 2018 California wildfires.

In connection with PG&E's emergence from bankruptcy on July 1, 2020, Travelers will recognize favorable prior-year reserve development related to these claims of ~$400M pretax, net of expenses and reinsurance in Q3 2020 results.