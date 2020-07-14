Xylem (NYSE:XYL) expects Q2 revenue declines of ~14% on a reported basis vs. consensus of -25.8%, and 12% organically vs. previous guidance of -20% to -30%; GAAP EPS in the range of $0.15 to $0.17 and $0.37 to $0.39 on an adjusted basis vs. consensus of $0.06.

Q2 results will be out on July 30, 2020.

The company won a large-scale irrigation project in the Telangana region of India, worth ~$115M and revenue from the project is expected to be recognized over the next two to three years, starting late in Q4.

The company also secured a $90M contract for deploying smart metering, software and network solutions for Anglian Water, covering a large portion of the east of England, with revenue recognition expected over the next five years, beginning late in Q4.

Shares up 1.7% premarket.

Press release