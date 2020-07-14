Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) expects preliminary Q2 net product sales for XPOVIO (selinexor) to be ~$18.5M, (+15% Y/Y), topping Bloomberg's average estimate of $17.5M (range $17M to $19M).

Prescription refill rates, as well as the average number of prescriptions per patient, continued to grow during the quarter.

Additionally, recently, the FDA has granted accelerated approval of XPOVIO for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The company expects to report Q2 results in early August.