Wipro (NYSE:WIT) reports fiscal Q1 earnings that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

IT Services revenue was down 6% Y/Y to ₹1.92B.

Net income totaled ₹23.9B, above the ₹21.51 consensus.

Total costs came in at ₹124.8B.

Operating margin for IT Services was 19% compared to 17.6% in Q4 and 18.4% in last year's quarter. Wipro attributes the growth to operational improvements and rupee depreciation.

Operating cash flow was ₹41.8B or 175% of net income.

