3M (NYSE:MMM) says it is collaborating with researchers at MIT to develop a rapid diagnostic test for the COVID-19 virus.

The company says accelerated research is underway to learn if a simple-to-use, diagnostic device can produce highly accurate results within minutes and is feasible to mass manufacture.

The U.S. National Institute of Health has selected the project for accelerated development and commercialization support, the company says.

3M last week halted a fraudulent scheme involving the promise of billions of non-existent N95 respirators and reiterated that it "has not and will not" increase the prices of its respirators as a result of the pandemic.